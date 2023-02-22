Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,300 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,924 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,271,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

