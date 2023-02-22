Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,100 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 263.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

