Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

