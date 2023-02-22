Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 769 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.