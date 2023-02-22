Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nelnet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nelnet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 115,889 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

