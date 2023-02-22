Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 895.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $449,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

