Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

FLT stock opened at $209.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

