Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

