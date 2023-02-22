Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 9,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Skylight Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

