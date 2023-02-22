Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after buying an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.82.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $282.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

