SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

SEDG opened at $294.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.05. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

