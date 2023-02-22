STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STORE Capital Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.