The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $337.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

