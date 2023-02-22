The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

