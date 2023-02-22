The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $39,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

