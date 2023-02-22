Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of TM stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

