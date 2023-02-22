Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

