Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

