TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Trading Down 0%

Shares of TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.49.
AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.
