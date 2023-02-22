U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

U-Haul Price Performance

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 320,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 721,287 shares of company stock worth $44,390,674 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.99.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

