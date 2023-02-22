UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 39,949 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Stock Down 0.1 %

APA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ APA opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

