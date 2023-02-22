UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,548 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $170.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

