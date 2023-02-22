UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Lowered by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.