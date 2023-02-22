VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

