Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 420,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

