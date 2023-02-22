Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.4% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VAQC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.40.

Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

