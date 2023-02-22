Veritable L.P. Acquires 476 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

