Veritable L.P. Acquires 60 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

