Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

