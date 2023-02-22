Veritable L.P. Has $357,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

