Veritable L.P. Has $486,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.4 %

FIS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.