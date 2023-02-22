Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

