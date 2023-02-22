VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

