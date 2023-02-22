Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

