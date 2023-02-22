Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

WM opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,701. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

