Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Waters by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.23. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

