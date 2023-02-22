Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

