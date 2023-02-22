WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

