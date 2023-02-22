Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

