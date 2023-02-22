WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.