WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.36 and last traded at $128.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

