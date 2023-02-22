Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xero from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.
Xero Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.
About Xero
Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.
