Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

