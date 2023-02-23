10,000 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,777 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 377.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

