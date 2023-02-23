10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $51.61

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.61, but opened at $49.41. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 202,174 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

