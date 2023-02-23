13,742 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.