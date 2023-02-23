14,151 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

TRGP opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

