151,815 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

