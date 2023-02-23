390,438 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 390,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PARA opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
