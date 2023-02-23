59,404 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

